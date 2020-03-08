Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,253 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 0.5% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 6.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Analog Devices by 6.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 10.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 56,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 131,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura upped their price target on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.59.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,420 shares of company stock valued at $10,589,887. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.00. 3,801,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

