Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.4% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.69.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,861,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,286,195. The company has a market capitalization of $182.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.71. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $90.11 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

