Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,648 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after buying an additional 141,582 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 27,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,942,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,723. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 104,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $4,483,423.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,150,237 shares of company stock valued at $246,584,439 over the last three months. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

