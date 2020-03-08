Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 47,445 Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,445 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.12% of The Carlyle Group worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CG. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 597.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,819,709.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 957,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,661,515.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $568,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,347 in the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CG. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.27.

CG traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.37. 3,073,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,295. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Carlyle Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.74.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

