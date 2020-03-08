Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 5,160 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,223,000 after buying an additional 1,039,163 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,984 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,028,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,559 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,540,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,665,000 after purchasing an additional 160,142 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,437,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,504,000 after purchasing an additional 139,128 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.59 on Friday. 3,659,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49.

