Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,525 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,264,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after buying an additional 926,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,739,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,220,000 after purchasing an additional 352,474 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,511,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,412,000 after purchasing an additional 186,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 107,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.00. 35,643,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,657,871. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

