Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Provident Financial Services worth $12,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,501 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 569.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

