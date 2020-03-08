ProxyNode Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $100,315.00 and $4.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00995523 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002852 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000671 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 155,538,337 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

