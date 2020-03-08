ProxyNode (PRX) Hits Market Capitalization of $100,315.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $100,315.00 and $4.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00995523 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002852 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000671 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 155,538,337 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

