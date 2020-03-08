Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) to report ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.82) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pulse Biosciences.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLSE shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 94,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,996. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $155.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.41. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $19.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

