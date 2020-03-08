Pundi X Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $40.32 million and $1.33 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,599,580,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,328,006,047 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

