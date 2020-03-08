QASH (QASH) Market Capitalization Reaches $16.76 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One QASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, EXX and LATOKEN. QASH has a total market cap of $16.76 million and $156,782.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, GOPAX, Hotbit, Liquid, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, IDEX and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.