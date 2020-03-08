Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $389.00

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Quanta Utility Token has a market cap of $534,492.00 and $389.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quanta Utility Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token is a token. It was first traded on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc.

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quanta Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quanta Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.