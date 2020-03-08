Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001170 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Tidex. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $7.52 million and $258,398.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024397 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001704 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.79 or 0.02815007 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000591 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,538,933 tokens. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui, Tidex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

