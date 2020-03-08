QuickX Protocol Trading Up 51.6% Over Last Week (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 51.6% against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and $151,598.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,743,094 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

QuickX Protocol's official message board is www.quickx.io/blog. QuickX Protocol's official website is www.quickx.io.

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

