QunQun (QUN) Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $5.60, $50.98 and $20.33. Over the last week, QunQun has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. QunQun has a market cap of $3.31 million and $313,257.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,514,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 675,197,297 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $32.15, $18.94, $33.94, $50.98, $24.43, $24.68, $5.60, $20.33, $7.50, $13.77 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

