Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Up 24.8% This Week

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $774,406.00 and approximately $192.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin's total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

