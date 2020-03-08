R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,891 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 432,394 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM makes up about 1.3% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.83% of R1 RCM worth $12,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,233 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 79,824 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in R1 RCM by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,159,073 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 169,501 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in R1 RCM by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,286,595 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 275,118 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.37. 1,228,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,150. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. R1 RCM Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.09.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 116.79%. The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

