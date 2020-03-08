Radium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $784,048.00 (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Radium coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00006265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade and Upbit. In the last seven days, Radium has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Radium has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $784,048.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024397 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,967,754 coins and its circulating supply is 3,953,237 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

