RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS.A) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDS.A shares. Berenberg Bank raised RDS-A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on RDS-A in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get RDS-A alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDS.A opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43. RDS-A has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48.

RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $85.07 billion for the quarter.

RDS-A Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for RDS-A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDS-A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.