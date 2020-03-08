Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,108 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.11% of Realogy worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLGY. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realogy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Realogy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realogy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Realogy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Realogy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

NYSE RLGY opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Realogy had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $177,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,655 shares in the company, valued at $866,199.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Silva bought 11,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,617.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

