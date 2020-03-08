RealTract (RET) Market Capitalization Tops $1.38 Million

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 21.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. RealTract has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $2,575.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RealTract has traded 51.3% lower against the US dollar. One RealTract token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDCM and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network.

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

