Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $299.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RETA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, National Securities lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $183.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.71. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 766.88% and a negative net margin of 1,094.28%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $388,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,603.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

