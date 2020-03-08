Remme Market Cap Achieves $2.31 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Remme token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, Gate.io and Tidex. Remme has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $154,401.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Remme has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Remme alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About Remme

REM is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The official website for Remme is remme.io. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, Kuna, Gate.io, Hotbit and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.