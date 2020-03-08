Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,869 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of Republic Services worth $24,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

In related news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $95.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

