Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,092.00

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Restart Energy MWAT token can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Sistemkoin, IDEX and Coinsuper. Restart Energy MWAT has a market cap of $3.48 million and $6,092.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Restart Energy MWAT Profile

Restart Energy MWAT is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,750,000 tokens. Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Trading

Restart Energy MWAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Kucoin, IDEX, Coinsuper and CoinZest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

