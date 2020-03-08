Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Receives Hold Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Rev Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rev Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

NYSE REVG opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.43 million, a P/E ratio of -65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.82. Rev Group has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.52 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rev Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rev Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 38,044 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rev Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,003,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,506,000 after purchasing an additional 114,596 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rev Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 346,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 67,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

