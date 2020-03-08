Reviewing Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) & Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anpac Bio-Medical Science and Fulgent Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anpac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics $21.36 million 14.63 -$5.61 million ($0.19) -87.89

Anpac Bio-Medical Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fulgent Genetics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Anpac Bio-Medical Science and Fulgent Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anpac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics -3.52% -0.16% -0.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Anpac Bio-Medical Science and Fulgent Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anpac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A Fulgent Genetics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fulgent Genetics has a consensus target price of $12.30, indicating a potential downside of 26.35%. Given Fulgent Genetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fulgent Genetics is more favorable than Anpac Bio-Medical Science.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats Anpac Bio-Medical Science on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anpac Bio-Medical Science

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. The company primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. It markets its tests through internal sales force, as well as through independent sales representatives in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

