Reviewing SciPlay (SCPL) & Its Competitors

SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) is one of 77 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare SciPlay to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get SciPlay alerts:

This table compares SciPlay and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $465.80 million $32.40 million 5.98 SciPlay Competitors $1.25 billion $77.00 million -16.70

SciPlay’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SciPlay. SciPlay is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.9% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay N/A N/A N/A SciPlay Competitors -15.13% -2,500.69% -6.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SciPlay and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 2 2 9 0 2.54 SciPlay Competitors 722 2700 3714 199 2.46

SciPlay currently has a consensus price target of $15.15, suggesting a potential upside of 65.53%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 23.92%. Given SciPlay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SciPlay is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

SciPlay beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. It provides social casino games, such as slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games, which blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.