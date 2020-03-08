Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,529 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.34% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $23,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 220,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after buying an additional 214,980 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,547,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 52,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 33,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYTM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 12.39. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $31.94.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd Foley sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $341,904.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $801,774.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,234.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

