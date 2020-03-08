Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Position Decreased by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 59.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 9,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 120.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 18,996 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 21.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,363,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,152,000 after buying an additional 1,492,971 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 86.8% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 125,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. 43.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.86. 1,255,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,941. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

