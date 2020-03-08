Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a dividend on Friday, March 6th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2366 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $510.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.59.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

