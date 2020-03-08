SafeInsure (SINS) Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SafeInsure has a market cap of $174,716.00 and $327,205.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00349112 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004933 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000976 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,483,697 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

