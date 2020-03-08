SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $121.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.07 and a 200-day moving average of $129.88. The company has a market cap of $144.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SAP has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.7119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

