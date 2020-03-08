Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,792 shares during the period. Semtech accounts for about 0.9% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.23% of Semtech worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Semtech by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Semtech by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $466,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,714 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,775.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,615 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of SMTC traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.77. 925,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,813. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.98. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.15 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

