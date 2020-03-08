Sentinel Market Capitalization Tops $2.14 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $37,923.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 174.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel

SENT is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

