Sentinel Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.66 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.08 million and $4.66 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 52.4% higher against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Upbit, GDAC and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024397 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015367 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014363 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006265 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,694,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, DDEX, Hotbit, IDEX, Upbit, BitForex, Bibox, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

