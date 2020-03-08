Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Up 52.4% Over Last Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 52.4% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $8.08 million and $4.66 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, BitForex and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,694,835 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit, GDAC, Upbit, IDEX, Bibox, Bittrex and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

