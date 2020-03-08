SHIELD (XSH) Trading Up 3% This Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $93,582.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.02539328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00760371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089976 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

