Shift (SHIFT) Tops One Day Volume of $568.00

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. Shift has a total market cap of $433,668.00 and approximately $568.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, IDAX and Upbit. In the last week, Shift has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,780,746 coins. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, IDAX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

