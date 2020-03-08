Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.04 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLGN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Silgan by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 307.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. Silgan has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

