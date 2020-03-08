SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Upgraded to “Buy” by B. Riley

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) was upgraded by B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

SILV has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised SilverCrest Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

