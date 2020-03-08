Silverway Market Capitalization Achieves $4.55 Million (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. Silverway has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and $38,573.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silverway token can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. During the last seven days, Silverway has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00277294 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00721486 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005601 BTC.

About Silverway

SLV is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

