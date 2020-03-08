Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. Simply Good Foods posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

In other news, Director Nomi Ghez purchased 21,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.27 per share, with a total value of $495,069.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $2,016,030.00. Insiders have bought a total of 125,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,588 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,660,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. 1,275,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,946. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.81. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.67.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

