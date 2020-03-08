SingularDTV Trading Up 15.9% This Week (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Braziliex and Livecoin. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $138,435.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Braziliex, HitBTC, ChaoEX, Liqui, Ethfinex, Livecoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.