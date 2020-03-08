SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of SJW Group worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJW. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 26,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SJW Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SJW Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group stock opened at $69.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.55, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.24.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.91%.

In other SJW Group news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $69,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $199,440. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SJW has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

