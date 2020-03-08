Skychain (SKCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $637,709.00

Skychain (CURRENCY:SKCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Skychain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0852 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin. During the last week, Skychain has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Skychain has a market capitalization of $637,709.00 and $1,585.00 worth of Skychain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Skychain

Skychain’s total supply is 12,360,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,485,311 tokens. The Reddit community for Skychain is /r/Skychain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skychain’s official Twitter account is @skychainglobal. The official website for Skychain is skychain.global.

Buying and Selling Skychain

Skychain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skychain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skychain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skychain using one of the exchanges listed above.

