Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $803.12 Million

Brokerages forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) will post $803.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $811.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $810.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.66.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total value of $2,715,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,076,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,217,551 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.