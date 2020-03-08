SnowGem (XSG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $122,962.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 9% against the US dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $542,719.00 and $122,962.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005072 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 22,883,800 coins and its circulating supply is 22,806,708 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

