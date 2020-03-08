Solstein Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for about 4.2% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Equinix by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Equinix by 43.2% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded down $8.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $608.67. 826,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,646. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $612.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $575.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $421.19 and a 12-month high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $742.00 price objective (up from $625.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.53.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total value of $3,587,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,436.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total transaction of $145,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,280 shares of company stock worth $17,559,127. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

